With offensive tackle Billy Turner beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Denver has added some depth at the position.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed Cam Fleming.

Fleming played for the Broncos last season, appearing in five games with four starts at right tackle. In 2020, Fleming started all 16 games for the Giants.

Fleming has mainly been a spot starter throughout his career, playing four years for New England and a pair of seasons for Dallas. He recorded 47 appearances with 20 starts for the Patriots from 2014-2017. He appeared in 28 games with six starts for the Cowboys from 2018-2019.

As a corresponding roster move, the Broncos have waived linebacker Kadofi Wright. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

Broncos sign Cam Fleming originally appeared on Pro Football Talk