Broncos sign Brett Rypien to practice squad

The Broncos waived Brett Rypien last week to activate Drew Lock from injured reserve.

Rypien rejoined the team Monday.

The Broncos announced they have re-signed Rypien to their practice squad.

He spent three games on the team’s game-day roster after Joe Flacco went on injured reserve but did not see a snap as the backup quarterback to Brandon Allen.

The Broncos promoted Rypien from the practice squad Nov. 1.

He left Boise State as the Mountain West’s all-time passing leader by throwing for 13,581 yards as a four-year starter.

Rypien went undrafted this spring.