The Broncos have held auditions with veteran offensive tackles in their search for a replacement for starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James.

They worked out Bobby Massie, Dennis Kelly, Cam Fleming and Jermaine Eluemunor on Wednesday, and they have agreed to terms with Massie on a one-year, $4 million deal, per his agents, AMDG Sports.

Massie, 31, has 110 career starts at right tackle, including eight last season with the Bears.

If he wins the starting job, he will become the 18th different starter at the position since the start of 2014, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

He spent the past five years in Chicago after four years in Arizona. The Cardinals selected Massie in the fourth round in 2012.

The Bears saw another former offensive tackle, Charles Leno, sign with Washington on Wednesday.

Broncos sign Bobby Massie to a one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk