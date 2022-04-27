The Broncos are adding a cornerback to their roster before the draft gets underway on Thursday night.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing free agent defensive back Blessuan Austin. Austin tried out for the team during their three-day voluntary minicamp.

Austin was a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Jets and played in 18 games during his first two seasons. He signed with the Seahawks after being cut by the Jets last September and played in 11 more games for Seattle.

Austin started 16 times for the Jets and once for the Seahawks. He has 98 tackles and two forced fumbles since entering the NFL.

Broncos sign Blessuan Austin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk