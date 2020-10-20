Broncos sign Blake Bortles to practice squad

The Broncos signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

The team cut Bortles on Saturday before its game against New England.

Bortles, the third overall pick in 2014, signed with Denver in late September after Drew Lock injured his shoulder in Week Two against the Steelers.

Bortles, 28, has yet to appear in a game this season.

He went 24-49 in his five seasons in Jacksonville and spent last year as the backup to Jared Goff with the Rams.

The Broncos have three quarterbacks on their active roster with Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel behind Lock.

