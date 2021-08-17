Broncos sign Adrian Killins

The Broncos made several roster moves to get down to 85 players on Tuesday, but they’ve also added a player.

Denver announced the signing of running back Adrian Killins on Tuesday morning.

Killins entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent, spending the season with the Eagles. He bounced a bit between the active roster and practice squad, appearing in one game. Philadelphia waived Killins late last week.

The Broncos have been dealing with several injuries to their running backs, with Melvin Gordon (groin) and Mike Boone (quad) both sidelined — though Gordon returned to practice on Tuesday, according to multiple reporters.

To get down to 85 players, the Broncos waived Rojesterman Farris, linebacker Peter Kalambayi and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. They also waived each of receiver DeVontres Dukes, running back LeVante Bellamy, and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer with an injury designation.

