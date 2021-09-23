Broncos sign Aaron Patrick off Jaguars practice squad

The Broncos turned to the Jaguars’ practice squad to find some help on the edge of their defense with Bradley Chubb on injured reserve.

Agent Lamont Smith announced that his client Aaron Patrick has signed a contract with the Broncos.

Patrick made it through the cut to 53 players in Jacksonville, but the edge rusher was waived before the season opener when guard A.J. Cann came off the COVID-19 reserve list. He had six tackles and a sack for Jacksonville in the preseason.

The Broncos also put inside linebacker Josey Jewell on injured reserve this week and signed Micah Kiser to the active roster. The new members of the team will have their first chance to see action against the Jets this Sunday.

