Broncos sign 9 players to reserve/future contracts

At the end of the regular season, players who are not on an active roster are allowed to sign a reserve/future contract with an NFL team. Every player on a practice squad at the end of the season is eligible to do so.

The players that sign reserve/future deals officially join their team’s 90-man offseason roster when the NFL’s new league year begins in March.

This year, the Denver Broncos signed nine members of their practice squad to reserve/future contracts. Here is the list:

WR Victor Bolden

G Parker Ferguson

CB Faion Hicks

CB Delonte Hood

DB Devon Key

RB Tyreik McAllister

OLB Wyatt Ray

OL Hunter Thedford

LB Ray Wilborn

Hicks (5-10, 192 pounds) is one of the most notable players on the list. He was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. Hicks failed to make Denver’s 53-man roster as a rookie, but he was quickly added to the team’s practice squad.

Hicks was elevated to the game-day roster two times during his rookie season, playing 30 snaps on special teams.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

10 takeaways from the Broncos' 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire