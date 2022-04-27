Broncos sign 2 more minicamp tryout players

Cornerback Blessuan Austin wasn’t the only player who turned a Denver Broncos minicamp tryout into a contract this week.

In addition to signing Austin on Wednesday, the Broncos also signed wide receiver/returner Trey Quinn and cornerback Donnie Lewis. KOA Radio’s Benjamin Allbright first reported the Quinn signing and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis broke the news of the Lewis signing.

Austin, Quinn and Lewis were among seven players who tried out for the team this week. The four others — WR Keelan Doss, WR Juwan Green, TE Caleb Wilson and RB Artavis Pierce — remain free agents.

Quinn (6-0, 200 pounds) entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of SMU in 2018. Spending time with three teams, he’s caught 35 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL.

Lewis (6-0, 190 pounds) was also seventh-round pick out of Tulane in 2019. He’s spent time with two different teams since then but is yet to appear in a regular season game.

In addition to those three signings, the Broncos also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Melvin Gordon on Tuesday. That leaves Denver with 19 open roster spots entering the NFL draft. If the Broncos don’t make any trades and use their nine draft picks, the team would then have room to sign 10 undrafted free agents next week.

