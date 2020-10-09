Broncos' Shelby Harris unhappy with NFL's decision to postpone Patriots game

Broncos player upset with NFL's postponement of Patriots game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One Denver Broncos player already has expressed displeasure with the NFL's decision to postpone the team's Week 5 matchup vs. the New England Patriots.

The game was moved from Sunday to Monday evening as a result of the Patriots' recent positive COVID-19 tests, and defensive end Shelby Harris made it clear he isn't happy.

“Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong,” Harris wrote Thursday. “Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a shot week playing the dolphins help it make sense.”

Unfortunately for Harris, nothing really makes sense in 2020.

Harris' frustration is warranted, and many of his teammates likely feel the same. The Broncos currently don't have any players on their reserve/COVID-19 list, yet they'll be forced to play on a short week while the Patriots enjoy their bye week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had to go through a similar situation when their Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans was postponed, altering their bye week.

As frustrating as it may be for the Broncos, they'll simply have to play with the cards they've been dealt. Monday night's game now is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET.