Broncos share must-watch video of Dalton Risner’s award nomination

The Denver Broncos’ 3-9 record is not what the team has projected this season, but that does not mean there hasn’t been any good going on within the organization. Each year, the league recognizes The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to the NFL player who commits to excellence on the field and off with community impact and philanthropy efforts.

The award, given out since 1969, and named after NFL Legend Walter Payton after his death in 1999, is a prestigious honor won by players such as Hall of Famers Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, and the Broncos’ own Russell Wilson.

Another Bronco could join Wilson as a recipient of this award, as the Broncos announced this week the nomination of Dalton Risner for the 2022 award installment. Risner, who plays offensive guard, was announced as a nominee while he was under the assumption that he would surprise a youth group at Empower Field at Mile High.

Risner is in his fourth season with the Denver Broncos. One of the involvements he has is his RisnerUp foundation, where he works with the community to make a positive impact. Below, he spoke on why it’s so important to lay the groundwork to make an impact and be a positive light.

“Dalton earned it,” teammate Justin Simmons said Wednesday. “… I think ‘Dalt’ over the last few years has just done such an amazing job with his foundation — the RisnerUp Foundation. He has [children’s] books. The interactions he has with the kids and the stories of how he keeps in touch … that inspires me. I feel like I need to do more now. I can do a little bit more. I’m excited for him.”

To be mentioned as a Man of the Year is a tremendous honor. Good luck to Risner on the nomination.

