Broncos set to practice Thursday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Broncos didn’t practice on Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 tests, but they are set to get back to work on Thursday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that there were no positive results in the round of testing done on Wednesday. As a result, the team will do its first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

The Broncos have two players from the active roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive last week and defensive lineman Shelby Harris went on the list after telling the team he was exposed to someone who tested positive.

General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis also tested positive this week while defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and offensive line coach Mike Munchak missed last Sunday’s game because of COVID-19 protocols.

