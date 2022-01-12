The Broncos’ schedule of head coaching interviews is starting to take shape.

A report on Thursday said Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has booked an interview with the team and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that they are set to speak with two other candidates in the coming days.

Per Klis, the team has scheduled interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday and Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy on Saturday.

The team has identified 10 head coaching candidates overall. The other seven are all coaching for teams with games in the Wild Card round, so they will not be permitted to speak with the Broncos until after those games are in the books.

Broncos set up interviews with Aaron Glenn, Luke Getsy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk