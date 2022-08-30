Broncos set initial 53-man roster for 2022 NFL season

Jon Heath
·1 min read
After making 27 roster moves over the last two days, the Denver Broncos have finalized an initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season.

The key word is initial, as this 53-man squad is subject to change in the coming days. NFL teams can claim players off waivers on Wednesday morning and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver add one or more players to the team.

To make room for any potential waiver wire additions, the Broncos would have to cut someone on the initial 53 (or move a player to injured reserve).

So while keeping in mind that more changes could be on the way, here’s a look at Denver’s initial 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

RB: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

FB: Andrew Beck

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Greg Dulcich

WR: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Tyrie Cleveland

OT: Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming

G: Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg

Defense

DE: Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike

NT: D.J. Jones, Matt Henningsen

OLB: Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick

ILB: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

CB: Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Michael Ojemudia, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey

S: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Special Teams

K: Brandon McManus

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver can begin building a 16-player practice squad on Wednesday.

