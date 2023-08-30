Broncos announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

After making 40 roster moves over the last 48 hours, the Denver Broncos have finalized an (initial) 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.

It must be noted that this is not the final 53-man roster. Every team across the league parted ways with dozens players this week, and some of those players will be claimed off waivers.

Denver will also likely bring back a few players who were cut in procedural moves on Tuesday after players go on injured reserve tomorrow.

If the Broncos claim a player off waivers on Wednesday, they will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for the new addition. So, a few more additions (and cuts) could be on the way in the coming days.

For now, though, here is a look at Denver’s initial 53-man roster.

Number

Position

Player

3

QB

Russell Wilson

4

QB

Jarrett Stidham

33

RB

Javonte Williams

25

RB

Samaje Perine

38

RB

Jaleel McLaughlin

20

FB/TE

Michael Burton

82

TE

Adam Trautman

80

TE

Greg Dulcich

84

TE

Chris Manhertz

45

TE/FB

Nate Adkins 

10

WR

Jerry Jeudy

14

WR

Courtland Sutton 

83

WR

Marvin Mims 

89

WR

Brandon Johnson

77

OL

Quinn Meinerz

74

OL

Ben Powers

79

OL

Lloyd Cushenberry

69

OT

Mike McGlinchey

72

OT

Garrett Bolles

73

OT

Cam Fleming

63

OL

Alex Palczewski

60

OL

Luke Wattenberg 

76

OL

Alex Forsyth 

99

DL

Zach Allen

91

DL

Matt Henningsen

93

DL

D.J. Jones

92

DE

Jonathan Harris

95

DL

Elijah Garcia

5

OLB

Randy Gregory

0

OLB

Jonathon Cooper

55

OLB

Frank Clark

42

OLB

Nik Bonitto

59

OLB

Thomas Incoom

47

ILB

Josey Jewell

49

ILB

Alex Singleton

41

ILB

Drew Sanders

40

ILB

Justin Strnad

2

CB

Pat Surtain

27

CB

Damarri Mathis

8

CB

K’Waun Williams

35

CB

Ja’Quan McMillian

21

CB

Essang Bassey

37

CB

Riley Moss

23

CB

Tremon Smith

31

DB

Justin Simmons

30

DB

Caden Sterns

22

DB

Kareem Jackson

6

DB

P.J. Locke

22

DB

Delarrin Turner-Yell

34

DB

JL Skinner 

TBD

K

Will Lutz

19

P

Riley Dixon

48

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

After players clear waivers on Wednesday, the Broncos can begin building a 16-player practice squad. Between the active roster and practice squad, Denver will have 69 players available for the 2023 season.

