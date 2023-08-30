Broncos announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

After making 40 roster moves over the last 48 hours, the Denver Broncos have finalized an (initial) 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.

It must be noted that this is not the final 53-man roster. Every team across the league parted ways with dozens players this week, and some of those players will be claimed off waivers.

Denver will also likely bring back a few players who were cut in procedural moves on Tuesday after players go on injured reserve tomorrow.

If the Broncos claim a player off waivers on Wednesday, they will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for the new addition. So, a few more additions (and cuts) could be on the way in the coming days.

For now, though, here is a look at Denver’s initial 53-man roster.

After players clear waivers on Wednesday, the Broncos can begin building a 16-player practice squad. Between the active roster and practice squad, Denver will have 69 players available for the 2023 season.

