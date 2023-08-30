Broncos announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season
After making 40 roster moves over the last 48 hours, the Denver Broncos have finalized an (initial) 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
It must be noted that this is not the final 53-man roster. Every team across the league parted ways with dozens players this week, and some of those players will be claimed off waivers.
Denver will also likely bring back a few players who were cut in procedural moves on Tuesday after players go on injured reserve tomorrow.
If the Broncos claim a player off waivers on Wednesday, they will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for the new addition. So, a few more additions (and cuts) could be on the way in the coming days.
For now, though, here is a look at Denver’s initial 53-man roster.
Number
Position
Player
3
QB
4
QB
33
RB
25
RB
38
RB
Jaleel McLaughlin
20
FB/TE
Michael Burton
82
TE
80
TE
84
TE
45
TE/FB
Nate Adkins
10
WR
14
WR
83
WR
Marvin Mims
89
WR
Brandon Johnson
77
OL
74
OL
Ben Powers
79
OL
69
OT
72
OT
Garrett Bolles
73
OT
Cam Fleming
63
OL
Alex Palczewski
60
OL
76
OL
Alex Forsyth
99
DL
91
DL
93
DL
D.J. Jones
92
DE
Jonathan Harris
95
DL
5
OLB
0
OLB
55
OLB
42
OLB
59
OLB
47
ILB
49
ILB
41
ILB
40
ILB
2
CB
Pat Surtain
27
CB
8
CB
K’Waun Williams
35
CB
Ja’Quan McMillian
21
CB
37
CB
23
CB
31
DB
30
DB
22
DB
6
DB
22
DB
34
DB
TBD
K
Will Lutz
19
P
48
LS
After players clear waivers on Wednesday, the Broncos can begin building a 16-player practice squad. Between the active roster and practice squad, Denver will have 69 players available for the 2023 season.