Broncos set to host Cowboys for joint practice this week

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice on the final day of training camp.

Thursday’s session will give both teams a chance to practice against new formations and players ahead of their preseason showdown on Saturday.

“I’ve talked to coach [Mike] McCarthy,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said last week. “I’ve known him my whole life. I’m so excited for them to come in here. Great friend, great family friend. I have known him forever. We’ve been talking quite a bit. We want to make sure it’s a great practice, just a lot like what we’re doing here.

“The brilliance of that is you get to see somebody different, and you get to see a defensive look that’s different. We’ve been going against these guys over and over and over again and we just want to see a different font structure and different coverage aspects from that standpoint. I’m excited about it and it’ll be a great practice.”

This will mark the third time Denver has held joint training camp practices with Dallas. The Cowboys are one of six teams who have practiced with the Broncos in the past ahead of a preseason game.

