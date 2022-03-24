Broncos sent a perfect tweet after the Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world on Wednesday when they agreed to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.

Hill was apparently unable to agree to terms on a contract extension with the Chiefs so he asked for — and was granted — a trade. The Dolphins were more than willing to pay up, giving Hill a four-year, $120 million contract.

Fans from every other team in the AFC West were quick to react with celebratory memes on Twitter following the news that the Denver Broncos, Las Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will no longer have to face Hill twice a season.

Even the Broncos’ official account got in on the fun with an absolutely perfect reaction:

That screenshot is from general manager George Paton’s first video message to fans in Denver after he took the GM job back in 2021.

Hill, of course, famously taunted defenders with his “peace” celebration on his way to the end zone on numerous occasions in recent years.

Hill’s now out of the division, much to the delight of the Broncos.

