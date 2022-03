Broncos also sending TE Noah Fant to Seahawks in Russell Wilson deal

The Seahawks and Broncos have agreed to a blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson to Denver and a bunch of draft picks and players back to Seattle in exchange.

Broncos QB Denver Lock is part of the package of players, and so is tight end Noah Fant according to Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Tight end Noah Fant also is a part of today's trade, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Fant is a big target (6-foot-4, 249 pounds) who has caught 10 touchdowns in 47 career games.

Bananas.

