Broncos to send QB Brett Rypien out for first career start vs. Jets on Thursday night

The Jets matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday is still going to be a battle of two young quarterbacks. Just not the one everyone expected for the Broncos.

With Drew Lock hurt, the Broncos are going to go with Brett Rypien against Sam Darnold, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Rypien came in very briefly for the Broncos last week in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 8-for-9 for 53 yards. That was his first taste of the NFL, and now he'll be getting his first start.

For the Jets desperately looking for their first win, this is a prime opportunity, as the schedule isn't too much fun afterward, as SNY's Ralph Vacchiano pointed out. Rypien is also expected to be without his No. 1 option at wide receiver with Courtland Sutton hurt.

Also, on defense, DE Von Miller is out as well as CB A.J. Bouye.

The Jets are also banged up, but they will have their franchise quarterback as opposed to Rypien looking to get through his first start.