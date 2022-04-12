Broncos select two LBs and a TE in 3-round NFL mock draft

In his latest three-round NFL mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Mark Schofield has the Denver Broncos selecting Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith in the bottom of the second round with their first pick of the draft (No. 64).

Smith earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after totaling 81 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble last season.

Broncos fan favorite Trey McBride, a local prospect who played tight end at Colorado State, unfortunately goes off the board right before Denver’s pick, with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting him at No. 63 in Schofield’s mock.

The Broncos do land a tight end with their next pick, however, selecting UCLA’s Greg Dulcich at No. 75 overall in the third round. Dulcich received first-team All-Pac-12 renegotiation last fall after he caught 42 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns.

With their third pick (No. 96) in the mock draft, Denver adds another linebacker, Nebraska’s JoJo Domann. He’s a former safety who converted to linebacker and spent time as a nickelback for the Cornhuskers. Domann earned second team All-American honors after recording 71 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and two sacks last season.

To view the complete three-round mock draft, visit Touchdown Wire.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts