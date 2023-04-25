Will the Broncos select a running back in the NFL draft?

The Denver Broncos plan to select “the best player available” when they go on the clock during the NFL draft this week, but the team also has several needs that could coincide with the BPA at certain points of the draft.

One position where the Broncos could use more depth is running back. Javonte Williams (knee) is facing an uncertain recovery timeline, and Denver will need a capable third-string running back to pair with Samaje Perine early in the season.

The Broncos won’t reach for a running back, but if one falls to a point they like in the draft, Denver will add one this week.

“I think that was one of the plusses with Samaje being available in free agency,” coach Sean Payton said last Thursday. “We felt like there’s flexibility there. Even in New Orleans, we were discussing this scenario [where] we had Mark Ingram and we had just signed Adrian Peterson. We felt like with the top two guys, we were in a good position.

“Then [Alvin] Kamara fell [in the draft]. We traded back into it and drafted Alvin. Those are value decisions. That’s the significance of the free agency process, and George [Paton] alluded to it a little bit. You’re hoping that you free yourself up a little bit to give yourself more flexibility in the draft so you’re not taking the toaster over the double oven.”

Our most recent mock draft has the Broncos selecting Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round. The draft will begin on Thursday, with Denver scheduled to make its first selection on Friday evening.

