Broncos select RB Jahmyr Gibbs in Todd McShay’s first 2023 NFL mock draft

In his first 2023 NFL mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Denver Broncos selecting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 24th overall pick in the first round (subscription required for link).

Denver acquired that first-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins in the Bradley Chubb trade.

McShay admitted that he would “love to get the Broncos another offensive tackle,” but he believes the drop-off in tackle talent by the 24th overall pick will be significant. He compared the running back’s potential impact in Denver to that of Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook with their respective teams.

Broncos fans would love to have a running back of that caliber joining Javonte Williams, but the team has more pressing needs. Most notably on the offensive line, as McShay himself noted.

As for Gibbs, he totaled 1,228 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 touchdowns in 11 games with the Crimson Tide this season.

