Broncos select QB Tua Tagovailoa in Touchdown Wire’s reset NFL mock draft

Natalie Miller of Touchdown Wire recently published a fun exercise imagining what would happen if the NFL had a complete reset and made every player available for a draft.

In a randomized order, the Denver Broncos landed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the 27th overall pick in the resulting mock draft. Here is Miller’s commentary with the pick:

The Denver Broncos have zero desire to enter the season without a franchise quarterback so they take a risk given his injury history here with Tua Tagovailoa. He has shown he can be an efficient passer, and the Broncos take the upside.

The first nine picks in the mock draft were quarterbacks — Tagovailoa was the 13th QB to go off the board. Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs landed QB Dak Prescott (No. 8), the Las Vegas Raiders picked QB Justin Fields (No. 17) and the Los Angeles Chargers went with OT Tristan Wirfs (No. 26).

The New York Giants landed QB Patrick Mahomes with the first overall pick and the Buffalo Bills select cornerback Pat Surtain with pick No. 32. To view the complete NFL reset mock draft, visit Touchdown Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire