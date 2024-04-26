Broncos select QB Bo Nix No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft has set a mark that might never be completed. First, it was the first time there had been five quarterbacks taken in the first 10 picks. Now, with the Denver Broncos selecting former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, it is the second time in history six quarterbacks were selected in the first round and the first time they have come off the board in the first 12 picks.

Nix is an older prospect at 24 years old but the comparisons to former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees fits. Nix was highly productive in college, has plenty of athleticism and can make all the throws. He’s a smart quarterback and although he played in a simplified system, has plenty of room for growth.

The Broncos are counting on his 61 career starts working in his favor and he can expand his passing tree after playing in a system that didn’t throw downfield much and really makes you question how much better his arm can be.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire