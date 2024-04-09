Broncos select pass rusher Laiatu Latu in 2024 NFL mock draft

With the NFL draft season entering the home stretch, ridiculous takes are flying in to pass the time. Luckily, some draft boards are continuing to remain consistent.

In his recent NFL mock draft, Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire has the Broncos selecting UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu.

“Latu instantly becomes the best pass rusher on the roster with his craftiness and technical savvy, plus his pretty impressive athletic prowess,” Risdon wrote on Draft Wire.

While Denver’s pass rush does need help, it’s worth noting that this is one of the most talented quarterback draft classes in recent memory. Some quarterbacks who Risdon has teams selecting before Denver’s 12th pick: Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at No. 1, Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders at No. 2 and J.J. McCarthy to the New England Patriots at No. 3.

Notable quarterbacks selected after Risdon’s belief that the Broncos will select Latu are Bo Nix to the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 44) and Michael Penix Jr. (No. 47) to the New York Giants in the second round.

Fans in Denver want a QB, but Latu is still a solid pick. At 6-5, 265 pounds, his size enabled him to lead the nation in tackles for loss average (1.8 per game) while also nabbing 13 sacks for the 2023 season. Adding another talented defensive playmaker would only elevate the Broncos’ defense.

