Broncos select OT Will Campbell in way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft is now in the rearview mirror, which means it’s time for … more mock drafts!

In his way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft, Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire has the Denver Broncos selecting LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell with the third overall pick. Garett Bolles is scheduled to become a free agent next spring and the Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle (in any round) in eight-straight years, so landing a top prospect like Campbell is overdue.

Before anyone gets too mad about Popejoy projecting Denver as the third-worst team in the league this fall, that’s not his projection; it’s the Las Vegas prediction. The Broncos are tied with the fourth-worst odds to win the Super Bowl this year. The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, who pick first and second in the mock, have the worst Super Bowl odds to win a title in 2024.

So if you don’t like that draft order projection, take it up with the oddsmakers.

For what it’s worth, Popejoy had the Broncos picking USC quarterback Caleb Williams in his way-too-early 2024 NFL draft mock at this time last year. Denver undoubtedly would have loved to pick Williams in this year’s draft, but they didn’t pick until 12th overall after winning eight games last season. Instead, the Broncos picked Oregon’s Bo Nix in the first round.

