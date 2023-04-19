Broncos select OLB and RB in Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s mock draft

With the 2023 NFL draft just over one week away, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay have released an updated three-round mock draft (subscription required for link).

The Broncos do not hold picks in the first or second rounds following the Russell Wilson trade, but they do hold back-to-back selections (Nos. 67 and 68 overall) early in the third round.

With the first of those two picks, Kiper has the team selecting Tennessee pass rusher Byron Young (6-2, 250 pounds). After totaling 12.5 sacks in two seasons (23 games) with the Volunteers, Young had a pre-draft visit to Denver’s UCHealth Training Center earlier this month.

With the Broncos’ second pick in ESPN’s mock draft, McShay has the team adding Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (5-10, 201 pounds). Spears rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns in 14 games with the Green Wave last fall.

Landing a promising pass rusher and a high-upside running back with their first two picks would be a big win for Denver on Day 2 of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire