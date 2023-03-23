Broncos select OLB and ILB in 3rd round of NFL mock draft

In his latest three-round NFL mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar has the Denver Broncos improving their linebacker depth chart.

The Broncos do not hold first- or second-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, but they have two selections (Nos. 67 and 68) in the third round. With the first of those two picks, Farrar has Denver selecting Auburn edge defender Derick Hall.

Hall (6-3, 254 pounds) was a defensive lineman last season, but he would presumably switch to outside linebacker if selected by a team that runs a 3-4 defense. He totaled 24 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 15.5 sacks in his final two seasons (25 games) with the Tigers.

With their next pick in Farrar’s mock, the Broncos add Alabama inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o. He had a productive two-year run with the Crimson Tide, totaling 205 tackles (15.5 behind the line) and 6.5 sacks in 28 games. To’o To’o (6-1, 227 pounds) would be a candidate to eventually win one of the team’s starting ILB spots.

To view Farrar’s complete three-round mock draft, visit Touchdown Wire.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos landed one of the NFL's most underrated free agents Broncos had virtual pre-draft visit with QB Sean Clifford Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent offseason knee surgery Broncos had formal interview with RB Israel Abanikandan at NFL combine 12 Broncos free agents remain unsigned

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire