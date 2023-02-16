Broncos select OL and LB in new 3-round NFL mock draft

In his latest three-round 2023 NFL mock draft for NFL.com, Chad Reuter has the Denver Broncos shoring up the offensive line before adding a linebacker on defense in the third round.

The Broncos do not have first- or second-round picks this offseason following the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson last year, but the team will have back-to-back selections in the third round.

Reuter has Denver using its first pick in the third (No. 67 overall) to select USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees. He is a versatile player who has spent time both at guard and at tackle. Vorhees (6-6, 325 pounds) started 25 games at right guard, eight games at left guard and four games at tackle in college.

After the Vorhees selection, Reuter has the Broncos adding Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (No. 68 overall). Sanders (6-5, 233 pounds) started his college career at Alabama before transferring to the Razorbacks and earning unanimous All-American honors as a junior. He totaled 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games last season.

This year’s NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire