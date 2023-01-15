Broncos select Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison in 2023 NFL mock draft

In a recent 2023 NFL mock draft for Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has the Denver Broncos selecting Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 28th overall pick in the first round.

Denver has that first-round pick (from the San Francisco 49ers) after acquiring it through the Miami Dolphins in the Bradley Chubb trade. The exact placement of the pick will be known once San Francisco’s season has ended.

Here is Easterling’s commentary for the Harrison selection:

Helping Russell Wilson fix the offense has to be Denver’s top priority this offseason, and upgrading the offensive line is a must. Harrison is a tough, physical blocker who would immediately slot into the starting lineup and help make life easier for Wilson and company.

After years of short-term veteran solutions filling in at right tackle, the Broncos would be wise to invest a first-round pick on a long-term candidate to start across from Garett Bolles.

To view Easterling’s complete two-round mock draft, visit Draft Wire.

