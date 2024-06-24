Broncos select Michigan star Will Johnson in 2025 NFL mock draft

Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon recently released a 2025 NFL mock draft and he has the Denver Broncos selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the third overall pick in the first round.

Before anyone gets too angry with Risdon for having the Broncos pick third, note that he used the order from Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator (and PFF’s order is closely aligned with Super Bowl odds). So Risdon is not necessarily predicting a terrible record for Denver, he’s just using a made-up draft order from PFF and making picks based on that order.

As for Johnson (6-2, 202 pounds), Risdon said he would be an awesome partner to pair with Pat Surtain in 2025. Going into the summer, the Broncos appear set to have Riley Moss, Levi Wallace and Damarri Mathis compete for the starting job across from Surtain in 2024.

Johnson earned first-team All-American recognition after recording four interceptions last fall. He helped the Wolverines win a national title last season and took home CFP National Championship Game Defensive MVP honors after totaling four tackles and an interception in Michigan’s 34-13 win over Washington.

To view Risdon’s complete first-round 2025 mock draft, visit Draft Wire.

