Broncos select ILB and OLB in 3rd round of NFL mock draft

After addressing the offense during NFL free agency, perhaps the Denver Broncos will now turn their attention toward the defense in the 2023 NFL draft.

In his latest three-round mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar has the Broncos selecting an inside linebacker with their first pick and an outside linebacker with their second pick, both in the third round. Denver does not hold first- or second-round picks this year following the Russell Wilson trade in 2022.

Farrar predicted Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders to Denver at No. 67 overall. Sanders (6-4, 235 pounds) transferred from Alabama to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season and he went on to earn first-team All-SEC recognition after totaling 103 tackles (13.5 behind the line), 9.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games.

After adding Sanders, Farrar has the Broncos selecting Georgia Tech edge defender Keion White at No. 68 overall. White (6-5, 285 pounds) played on the defensive line in college but he would likely transition to outside linebacker if selected by an NFL team that runs a 3-4 defense like Denver.

White received third-team All-ACC recognition in 2022 after totaling 54 tackles (14 behind the line), 7.5 sacks and one pass breakup in 12 games.

To view Farrar’s complete three-round mock, visit Touchdown Wire.

