Broncos select Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in 2023 NFL mock draft

In a recent 2023 NFL mock draft for Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has the Denver Broncos selecting Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence with the 28th overall pick in the first round.

The Broncos have a late-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers that they acquired through the Miami Dolphins in the Bradley Chubb trade. Because the 49ers are still in the playoffs, we won’t know the exact placement of the pick in the first round until San Francisco’s season has concluded.

Torrence (6-5, 347 pounds) started his college career at Louisiana before later transferring to Florida ahead of his senior season. He started 13 games as a true freshman and 11 games in each of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, playing primarily as a guard.

Torrence earned consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2022, first-team All-Sun Belt recognition in 2021 and second-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2020. He is considered one of the best guards entering this year’s NFL draft.

With guard Dalton Risner scheduled to become a free agent this spring, Denver would be wise to select a potential replacement in April.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire