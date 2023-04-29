Broncos select C Alex Forsyth in the 7th round of the NFL draft

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday evening (257th overall).

Forsyth (6-4, 303 pounds) was a finalist for the 2022 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which “recognizes exemplary leadership both on and off the field,” according to the award website.

Forsyth redshirted the 2017 season, before playing in five games in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, during the COVID-shortened year, Forsyth played in all seven games for the Ducks, being named a second-team All-Pac-12 conference as a junior. In 2021, despite playing only nine games with a back injury, he was again named second-team all-conference.

Before the pick was announced, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton certainly addressed the teams’ offensive line issues during the offseason, signing Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to four-year contracts in free agency. Forsyth will look to compete against Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting center spot in Sean Payton’s offensive scheme.

