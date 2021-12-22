Broncos would select 13th in NFL draft if season ended today

Following their 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, the Denver Broncos are now on pace to select 13th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at the current order of the top-15 picks, courtesy of Tankathon.com.

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) and Minnesota Vikings (7-7) are currently below Denver in the draft order, but they all have similar record and could jump the Broncos depending on the results of the final three weeks of the season.

If Denver somehow made the playoffs, the Broncos would pick no higher than 19th overall in next year’s draft. Their chances of reaching the postseason are slim.

