Broncos would select 12th overall in NFL draft if season ended today

After losing 17-14 to the Cleveland Browns on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 7, the Denver Broncos jumped into a top-12 spot in the current order for the 2022 NFL draft.

Following the first seven weeks of the season, here’s a look at the order of the top 15 picks, courtesy of Tankathon.com.

There are also three-win teams outside of the top-15: Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver has games remaining against three of the teams currently above them in the draft order: Washington (No. 9), Philadelphia (No. 6) and Detroit (No. 1). The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

