Broncos would select 12th overall in NFL draft if season ended today
After losing 17-14 to the Cleveland Browns on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 7, the Denver Broncos jumped into a top-12 spot in the current order for the 2022 NFL draft.
Following the first seven weeks of the season, here’s a look at the order of the top 15 picks, courtesy of Tankathon.com.
1. Detroit Lions (0-7)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins, 1-6)
3. Houston Texans (1-6)
4. New York Jets (1-5)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
6. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)
7. New York Giants (2-5)
8. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks, 2-5)
9. Washington Football Team (2-5)
10. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers, 2-4)
11. New England Patriots (3-4)
12. Denver Broncos (3-4)
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts, 3-4)
14. Carolina Panthers (3-4)
15. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears 3-4)
There are also three-win teams outside of the top-15: Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Denver has games remaining against three of the teams currently above them in the draft order: Washington (No. 9), Philadelphia (No. 6) and Detroit (No. 1). The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
