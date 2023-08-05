Broncos seem likely to keep Ben DiNucci on roster as third quarterback

To take advantage of the league's new rule allowing three quarterbacks to be in uniform on game day, the team must have three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

The Broncos likely will be one of those teams, with Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and Ben DiNucci expected to make the cut from 90.

"I just kind of look at the roster and make decisions based on that team and that year," coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday regarding the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks. "I like [DiNucci's] experience. There’s a calmness about him, a little poise. He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season. That’s why he’s here."

DiNucci, 26, was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020. He spent three years with the Cowboys, before playing for Seattle of the XFL. He signed with the Broncos earlier this year.

DiNucci played in three games with one start as a rookie, following Dak Prescott's broken ankle.