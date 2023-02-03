Broncos seek interview with Brian Flores for DC job

The Denver Broncos got the head coach — Sean Payton — many fans wanted the Arizona Cardinals to hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury. Now they are targeting another of the Cardinals’ head-coaching candidates.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores.

Flores is considered by many to be the favorite to be hired by the Cardinals as head coach.

He was one of the first candidates the Cardinals interviewed and they have since added others this week.

The only candidate known to be in line to receive a second interview is Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

If the Broncos landed both Payton and Flores, it would not be a good look in the eyes of Cardinals fans.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire