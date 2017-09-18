Broncos seeing signs of stardom from Trevor Siemian

He hasn’t become a national sensation yet, but Trevor Siemian is growing quite a following inside his own locker room, where the Broncos think their little-known quarterback has the makings of a star.

After thrashing the Cowboys 42-17 yesterday, the Broncos hailed the play of the former seventh-round pick, for being exactly the kind of quarterback they need.

“He’s smart, and he’s super-accurate with the football,” Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. “He has the poise of an eight- or nine-year veteran. Trev could be a star in this league. If we do what we need to do on defense, Trev is going to be a star this year.”

Siemian was 22-of-32 for 231 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception in yesterday’s win, an effective performance for a guy who hasn’t been viewed as a playmaker, yet keeps making enough plays.

First he was the kid who had to replace some guy named Peyton Manning, but then he beat out an ordained first-rounder to keep his job this year. And in the process, he won over some people who thought of him as just a game-manager or a place-holder. So far this year, he’s completing a solid 65.0 percent of his passes, and accounted for three touchdowns in their opener against the Chargers (running for one).

“Maybe because he wasn’t drafted in the first round,” Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas said. “He comes from Northwestern. He doesn’t like talking to the media much. As the season goes on, you may hear people talking about him, but it really doesn’t matter.”

Of course, things could get tougher in the coming weeks, as the Broncos don’t get to play all their games at home, and they’re concerned about the injury status of left tackle Garett Bolles. But the Broncos defense plays at such a level that Siemian doesn’t have to be a star every week.

It just so happens that this year he has.