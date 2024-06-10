Broncos’ Sean Payton ranked 16th among NFL head coaches

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey recently released his rankings for the top head coaches in the NFL, ranked 32nd (last) to first. On his rankings, Andy Reid, Sean McVay, and Mike Tomlin are his top three. Jerod Mayo, Matt Eburflus, and Dennis Allen are the bottom three.

However, squarely in the middle is Denver Broncos head man Sean Payton, who ranks 16th. While many would probably put the one-time Super Bowl champion a bit higher, Bailey isn’t using the days of way back to dictate his rankings of Payton. His reasoning? Two words: Bo Nix.

“I wish I could just write “Bo Nix” and move on because that’s basically my thoughts on the Broncos,” Bailey wrote. “I don’t want to hear about a “Sean Payton bump” either — he had plenty of seven and eight-win seasons with Drew Brees. Denver is going to be bad, and Payton will still be around, but it’s okay to acknowledge that this isn’t 2009 Sean Payton anymore.”

Is this true? Only time will tell. Payton knew that this would be a rebuilding project, and the Broncos’ giving Payton a five-year deal shows they are committed to providing time and resources to their head coach. Let’s see if Nix and Payton can take the Broncos to new heights in 2024.

To view Bailey’s complete NFL coach rankings, visit Touchdown Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire