Broncos score opening drive TD for first time in 13 games

The Broncos scored an opening drive touchdown for the first time in 13 games.

After the Chiefs went three-and-out, losing 4 yards on the drive, Tommy Townsend punted. Marvin Mims returned it 31 yards to the Chiefs 39 before Leo Chenal made the tackle.

Ten plays later, Russell Wilson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Javonte Williams. It was Williams' first touchdown of the season.

Wilson went 1-for-2 with the touchdown his only completion on the drive, but Williams rushed for 19 yards on five carries. Wilson and Jaleel McLaughlin also combined for 16 yards rushing on three carries.