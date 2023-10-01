Broncos score 21 straight to tie Bears in battle of winless teams

It was too much for either 0-3 team to play 60 solid minutes of football Sunday at Soldier Field.

And, of course, the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have delivered poor play as expected.

Denver fell behind 28-7 with four minutes left in the third quarter after Justin Fields’ fourth TD pass.

The Bears must have somehow become overconfident because in less than less than 9 minutes on the clock, they blew the advantage.

The tying score came in the fourth quarter as Jonathon Cooper recovered a fumble and took it back 35 yards.

As the game headed late into the fourth quarter, it was tied — fittingly — at 28.

The Chicago Bears are the first team to allow 25 or more points in 14 consecutive games in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/eDBKiIYbwV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire