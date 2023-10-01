Advertisement
Breaking News:

Red Sox announce longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at 57

Broncos score 21 straight to tie Bears in battle of winless teams

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It was too much for either 0-3 team to play 60 solid minutes of football Sunday at Soldier Field.

And, of course, the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have delivered poor play as expected.

Denver fell behind 28-7 with four minutes left in the third quarter after Justin Fields’ fourth TD pass.

The Bears must have somehow become overconfident because in less than less than 9 minutes on the clock, they blew the advantage.

The tying score came in the fourth quarter as Jonathon Cooper recovered a fumble and took it back 35 yards.

As the game headed late into the fourth quarter, it was tied — fittingly — at 28.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire