Broncos schedule interview with Jim Harbaugh; discuss Sean Payton trade with Saints

The Denver Broncos are set to hold a virtual interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh early this week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

Harbaugh, who went 44-19-1 as a head coach with the San Francisco 49ers, said in a statement last week that “while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”

The Wolverines are being investigated by the NCCA for potential college football violations, and Harbaugh could face a multiple-game suspension. While nothing is certain yet, such circumstances might make Harbaugh more likely to return to the NFL this offseason.

The Broncos have also received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview coach Sean Payton, who is under contract with New Orleans through 2024.

Denver would have to compensate the Saints in order to acquire Payton’s rights, and “the two sides appear to be on the same page about potential trade compensation,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

Rapoport tweeted on Saturday evening that the Saints want a first-round pick “and more.” The Broncos are aware of that and are “still in the game” for the coach, according to Rapoport.

Harbaugh and Payton will be the biggest names on Denver’s list of head coach candidates, but more interviews will be announced in the coming days. The Broncos are seeking a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett.

