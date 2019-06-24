Broncos schedule 19 open practices in training camp

Denver may host more open practices at training camp than any other venue.

The Broncos have announced that they’ll have 19 open practices in training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. PFT has been tracking open practices, and that’s the most we’ve found at any single venue. (The Cowboys are expected to have 20 open practices, but that includes 15 in Oxnard, California, as well as five in Frisco, Texas.)

All of the Broncos’ open practices are free to the public, including one practice at Broncos Stadium Mile High on Saturday, July 27.

The Broncos open camp on July 18.