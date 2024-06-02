Broncos salary cap update going into the summer

Even with quarterback Russell Wilson accounting for $32 million in “dead money” next year, the Denver Broncos are projected to have about $37 million in salary cap space in 2025. That’s a conservative estimate based on a projection of the NFL’s cap only increasing by $4.6 million.

Wilson’s dead money cap hit is much larger this year ($53 million). Consequently, the Broncos are in a tighter cap pinch this season.

Denver is estimated to have about $7,726,196 in remaining cap space, according to OverTheCap.com. The Broncos will likely want to take most (or all) of that remaining cap into the 2024 season to allow for injured reserve payments and the possibility of in-season additions to the roster.

Denver receiver Courtland Sutton is seeking a raise, but it’s hard to imagine that being a high priority for the Broncos with guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Pat Surtain on deck for mega extensions.

Denver can push large cap hits into future years when Meinerz and Surtain eventually get their extensions, but the team probably won’t make any more big additions in 2024 due to the dwindling cap space.

