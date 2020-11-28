Report: Broncos left with no QBs on roster due to COVID-19, could start backup RB under center on Sunday

In quite possibly the most preposterous situation of an NFL season full of them, the Denver Broncos are reportedly set to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with no quarterbacks on their active roster.

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and will be reportedly joined by the rest of the team’s quarterback depth chart. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all ruled ineligible on Saturday due to contact tracing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

None of the quarterbacks were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the exposure.

All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN.



Due to required isolation for newly signed players, it should also be too late for the Broncos to add a quarterback at the last minute.

Who is playing QB for Broncos?

Not having a single quarterback would represent quite the handicap for the Broncos, who will reportedly not be forfeiting the game. Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News speculated that the team could call upon backup running back Royce Freeman to start under center against New Orleans.

Practice squad Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest during his college career, could be a possibility as well. Hinton signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft.

Whoever is called on to be the Broncos’ starting “quarterback,” get ready for things to get weird on Sunday.

Every quarterback on the Broncos roster is out Sunday. Is it too late for John Elway to come out of retirement. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

