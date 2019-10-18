Broncos safety Will Parks says he will need surgery for broken hand

Denver Broncos safety Will Parks said he has a broken hand and will need surgery, per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

It’s unclear exactly when Parks suffered the injury. He made a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the 12-minute mark of the second quarter. He stayed in the game for the next snap before leaving the field and seemingly not returning for the rest of the night.

The Broncos announced that he was questionable to return with a hand injury before officially ruling him out altogether.

Parks had two tackles in the game before exiting. Parks had played in all seven games for the Broncos this season with three starts.