Broncos safety Kareem Jackson suspended two games

Kareem Jackson‘s season is over.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos safety has been suspended for the final two games of the regular season.

The punishment stems from a September DUI arrest which hadn’t previously been reported, and he waived his appeal. That allows him to serve out the punishment for a couple of weeks in which his team has been eliminated and start with a clean slate next year.

“Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19,” the team said in a statement. “He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization.

“There are high standards for personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.”

The Broncos signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal this offseason, hoping he’d become a big part of the defensive rebuild there.

The veteran defensive back made the switch to safety full time this year (the Texans had tried in the past), and has flourished, and was named AFC defensive player of the week a week ago.