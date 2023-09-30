Broncos safety Kareem Jackson fined by NFL third week in a row

The fines keep coming for Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson.

The veteran safety has been fined $11,473 by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, according to multiple reports.

Jackson was also fined $19,669 for his hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in Week 2 and $14,819 for his hit on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week 1. Meyers and Thomas both missed their next games with concussions.

That brings Jackson’s fine total to $45,961 through the first three games of the 2023 NFL season.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain ($11,473) and rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders ($5,793) were also fined for unnecessary roughness in Miami (only Sanders was penalized during the game — Surtain and Jackson were fined after review by the NFL).

Meanwhile, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was also fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness against Denver. That game turned out to be an expensive contest for the players.

