Broncos safety Justin Simmons praises rookie Pat Surtain as wise ‘beyond his years’

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain, the team’s first-round pick in April’s draft, has had an excellent start to his rookie season, totaling 37 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Surtain has drawn plenty of praise from coaches and teammates, including star safety Justin Simmons.

“When I talk about Pat, the first thing that comes to mind is how wise he is beyond his years,” Simmons said in a recent interview with Justin Melo of Mile High Sports to promote his new gaming partnership with XSET. “Obviously, knowing how much success his father had in this league, you can tell that he’s been around the game from a very young age. He’s been working at his craft his entire life. It’s easy to see.

“It comes effortlessly to him. He breathes the game of football. He’s so smart. That’s what really separates him from the pack.”

Simmons went on to say that Surtain understands football “at a level most rookies can’t grasp.” That certainly helps explain how Surtain has been able to adapt — and thrive — in the NFL so quickly.

It certainly seems that the Broncos landed a gem when they drafted Surtain.

